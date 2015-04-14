By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del, April 14
WILMINGTON, Del, April 14 Texas's largest power
company, the bankrupt Energy Future Holdings Corp, on Tuesday
laid out a plan for cutting $42 billion in debt and said it will
seek creditor and court approval by the end of the year.
The plan to end its year-old Chapter 11 bankruptcy, detailed
in a court hearing on Tuesday, involves a proposed $805
settlement payment from the company's regulated power
distribution business to its unregulated power generation
business.
The money would provide the bulk of the repayment for
junior creditors of the power generation business.
The bankruptcy proceedings have been contentious, and on
Tuesday creditors took turns attacking the company's approach.
"Today is fairly remarkable. There does appear to be
consensus," said Edward Weisfelner, an attorney for junior
creditors. "The consensus is we all hate the plan filed."
The plan follows earlier proposals by Energy Future. The
company would auction its investment in the unit that owns the
non bankrupt power lines business Oncor, and spin off to senior
secured creditors its unregulated Luminant generation unit and
TXU retail utility.
The plan also allows the company's directors to consider
alternative plans, with an emphasis on generating the maximum
value for creditors, according to Energy Future's lawyers.
Weisfelner and lawyers for other creditor groups urged the
company to consider creating a real estate investment trust.
Many companies have created REITs for property holdings as a way
to take advantage of their higher valuations.
Chris Shore, another attorney for junior creditors, said a
REIT could support up to $11 billion in new debt and equity,
allowing the company to raise money to repay creditors.
Shore said his legal team was working on an alternative
plan, which could create the largest utility REIT and become the
largest distressed corporate deal ever.
For now, Energy Future has the exclusive right under the
Bankruptcy Code to propose a plan of reorganization.
Energy Future filed for bankruptcy protection a year ago,
burdened by debt stemming from a record 2007 leveraged buyout of
TXU Corp, led by KKR & Co, TPG and the private equity arm of
Goldman Sachs.
The case is In re Energy Future Holdings, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-10979.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)