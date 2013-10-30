BRIEF-Ezra Holdings updates in relation to EMAS Chiyoda Subsea Ltd
* Board of directors of EMAS Chiyoda Subsea decided to commence ECS chapter 11 filing which it believes to be in best interest of all ECS' stakeholders
Oct 30 Energy Future Holdings, the embattled Texas power generator, is planning to make a $270 million interest payment due on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Many creditors and industry analysts had expected the company to skip the payment and file for bankruptcy to shield it from creditors while it restructured in court.
The payment will allow the company to avoid default, and could delay any bankruptcy filing by extending the time the company has to negotiate a restructuring with creditors.
* Board of directors of EMAS Chiyoda Subsea decided to commence ECS chapter 11 filing which it believes to be in best interest of all ECS' stakeholders
March 1 Puerto Rico's blueprint for escaping its fiscal crisis paints a rosier picture of its economic future than an earlier forecast by the federal board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances, but still presages big haircuts for creditors.
March 1 Puerto Rico's fiscal turnaround plan shows about $1.2 billion a year available to service debt, 50 percent more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances.