By Nick Brown and Michael Erman
| NEW YORK, Sept 17
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Creditors of Energy Future
Holdings will meet this week to discuss strategies for
restructuring the fraught power giant, but they are still a long
way from a deal, according to several people close to the
negotiations.
The Texas utility has been trying to cut a deal with secured
lenders before filing for bankruptcy, which it is expected to do
before year's end as it faces $40 billion in debt and a looming
Nov. 1 interest payment. But the lenders have insisted that any
deal must also address the debt at its regulated power delivery
business, meaning unsecured bondholders of that unit have to be
part of the talks.
Four people close to the negotiations said on Tuesday that
while meetings are scheduled this week between secured lenders
and unsecured bondholders of the delivery business, the sides
remain at odds over how they would divide up the company's
equity after bankruptcy.
A spokesman for the company was not immediately available
for comment.
In recent weeks, the two sides discussed a deal in which
secured lenders would get 91 percent of the equity in the
reorganized company, these people said. Under that deal, the
rest would be split between the bondholders and EFH's private
equity sponsors, KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
But bondholders have rejected that deal in the past, and
would be unlikely accept it now without changes, two of the
people said.
EFH, formerly TXU Corp, was taken private in 2007 in a $45
billion buyout, the largest-ever leveraged buyout. The deal
saddled the company with debt just before a major decline in
natural gas prices and energy markets.
In April, the private equity owners offered secured lenders
a deal in which they would keep 15 percent of the new equity,
handing the rest to lenders. The lenders rejected the offer in
part because it did not reduce debt at Energy Future
Intermediate Holdings, the parent of EFH's power delivery
business, Oncor, which is a key part of the company's
profitability.
The latest proposal would reduce EFIH's unsecured debt by
converting some of it to equity. But with power markets down,
holders of that debt may get more money by hanging onto their
claims and asserting them in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy than by
accepting a single-digit equity stake, one of the people said.
Even if the groups agree on the equity split, parties would
still need to decide how big a stake to give the private equity
owners, and where it could come from.
According to two of the people close to the matter, the
sponsors could receive small equity contributions from the
stakes of both the lenders and bondholders, or just from the
bondholders. They could also get nothing, the people said.
The sides must also figure a way to compensate holders of
about $7.5 billion of bonds at EFH's unregulated merchant power
unit, whose claims rank behind the lenders' but ahead of equity.
That all will make it difficult for EFH to achieve a
so-called "pre-packaged" bankruptcy, in which a restructuring
deal is finalized before filing Chapter 11. Such a deal would
need to be done by the end of the month to give the company time
to gain creditor support ahead of about $250 million in interest
payments due on Nov. 1, an unlikely scenario given how far apart
the sides are, the people said.
A more likely scenario, the people said, is filing for
bankruptcy with the framework of a deal in place. The sides view
the meetings as a sign of momentum, and remain hopeful that such
a framework can be achieved, the people said.
The company could also make its Nov. 1 payment and extend
discussions, the people said.