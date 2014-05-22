WILMINGTON, Del May 22 The Chapter 11
bankruptcy of Texas's largest power company, Energy Future
Holdings, will remain with a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington, Delaware, the judge handling the case ruled on
Thursday.
Energy Future filed one of the largest nonfinancial
bankruptcies ever in April in Delaware, where the company's
subsidiaries are incorporated. The company has $42 billion in
debt.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi rejected arguments
by a trustee for junior creditors that the case should be in
Dallas, where the company is headquartered, because it would
better serve employees and regulators.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)