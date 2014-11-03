BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
Nov 3 Bankrupt power company Energy Future Holdings Corp received conditional court approval to begin pursuing bids for its majority stake in Oncor, the largest power transmission company in Texas which could be worth billions of dollars.
Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi said Energy Future could begin accepting bids once it had changed the way directors of affiliates approved of the plan to sell Oncor. He also said the bidding process must involve the two official creditors committees and the timeframe for approving the sale should be extended to allow for alternative deals to develop.
Energy Future in April filed one of the largest corporate bankruptcies and had expected to confirm a plan of reorganization based around the Oncor sale by December 2015. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid