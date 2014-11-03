BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
Nov 3 Energy Future Holdings Corp: * Delaware bankruptcy judge says to allow Energy Future Holdings Corp to begin
oncor auction with "important conditions" * Delaware bankruptcy judge: Energy Future bid procedures for oncor not
transparent, must allow creditor committees to participate * Delaware bankruptcy judge: Energy Future bid procedures for oncor must allow
more time for alternative transactions to develop
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid