June 18 UBS upgraded the U.S. energy sector to
"overweight" from "market weight," and raised its ratings on
several North American energy stocks, saying oil prices will
likely rebound, driven by traditional supply-and-demand forces
rather than economic fears.
U.S. crude fell about 27 percent from its February
peak of about $113 per barrel as uncertainty over Europe's debt
crisis intensified fears of a slowdown.
"While cognizant of the risks (Euro debt concerns, Saudi
over producing, high inventories, slowing China growth), global
demand growth is up versus second quarter to fourth quarter of
2011 and Brent is now below the targeted Saudi price
($100-$105/barrel), leading us to believe we are nearing a
bottom," UBS said.
The brokerage upgraded U.S. energy companies EOG Resources
Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Oasis
Petroleum Inc to "buy" from "neutral."
It raised Canadian oil and gas companies Petrobank Energy
and Resources Ltd, PetroBakken Energy Ltd and
Petrominerales Ltd to "buy" on share price weakness.
The brokerage downgraded the U.S. consumer discretionary
sector to "market weight" from "overweight" on deteriorating
employment data and retail sales.
