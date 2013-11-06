(Corrects location of pipeline in headline)

HOUSTON Nov 6 Energy Transfer Partners LP's open season on its Eastern Gulf Crude Access pipeline project did not gain enough shipper interest to justify a new pipeline to the St. James, Louisiana, oil hub, Chief Operating Officer Marshall McCrea told analysts on Wednesday.

He said the company is negotiating with several customers to move that crude to another market.

He also said the company expects to start up its Trunkline conversion project in late 2015 or early 2016.

(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)