(Corrects location of pipeline in headline)
HOUSTON Nov 6 Energy Transfer Partners LP's
open season on its Eastern Gulf Crude Access pipeline
project did not gain enough shipper interest to justify a new
pipeline to the St. James, Louisiana, oil hub, Chief Operating
Officer Marshall McCrea told analysts on Wednesday.
He said the company is negotiating with several customers to
move that crude to another market.
He also said the company expects to start up its Trunkline
conversion project in late 2015 or early 2016.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)