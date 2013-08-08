NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. pipeline company Energy
Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday it will extend an
open season for its Trunkline conversion pipeline that would
carry crude oil from the Bakken formation and from Canada to
Gulf Coast refineries.
It said it was optimistic it would find the customers to
fill the line and needed extra time to conclude talks with
shippers.
The 30-inch pipeline would span more than 700 miles,
including just under 600 miles of a converted natural gas
pipeline, and will have a capacity of 420,000 bpd. The project
is expected to cost $1.5 billion.
