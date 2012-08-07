U.S. 30-year mortgage rates edge up in week - Freddie Mac
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
* Second-quarter EPS $0.19 vs est $0.45
* Second-quarter revenue up marginally at $1.98 bln
Aug 7 Energy Transfer Equity LP's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates for the ninth time in ten quarters as the gas transportation company was hurt by higher interest expenses.
Interest costs rose by about $100 million to $281.3 million during the second quarter.
Profit fell to $74.5 million, or 19 cents per share, from $106.7 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which has presence in the Fortworth and Permian basins in Texas, posted a marginal increase in total revenue to $1.98 billion. However, natural gas sales fell 22 percent to $635.6 million.
Analysts on average had pegged the company's profit at 45 cents per share on revenue of $2.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Separately, the company's master limited partnership Energy Transfer Partners broke even, compared with a profit of 19 cents per unit last year.
ETP's revenue fell 24 percent to $1.24 billion.
Analysts on average had pegged the unit's profit at 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
Energy Transfer Equity's shares closed at $42.43 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several
Feb 23 A force majeure declared by Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA on some shipments of Vasconia crude has been extended to March deliveries, affecting at least seven cargoes of the medium grade, traders said on Thursday.