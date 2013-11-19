Nov 19 Energy Transfer Partners LP : * Announced agreement for unit to buy trunkline lng co llc, which owns a

regasification facility in lake charles, Louisiana * Says deal in exchange for the redemption of 18.71 million etp units held by

ete * Purchase price of about $1 billion; deal expected to close in early February,

2014 but will be effective as of January 1, 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage