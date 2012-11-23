ANKARA Nov 23 Germany's biggest power company E.ON will take over Austrian Verbund's 50 percent stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa under an agreement to be signed on Dec. 3, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

One source close to the matter said nearly the whole deal, worth over $1 billion, would be based on an asset swap, with E.ON transferring to Verbund some 30 hydroelectric power plants in Germany and Austria.

Verbund, E.ON and Turkey's Sabanci Holding, which holds the other 50 percent stake in Enerjisa, declined comment.

(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna, Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)