ANKARA Nov 23 Germany's biggest power company
E.ON will take over Austrian Verbund's 50
percent stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa under an agreement
to be signed on Dec. 3, sources close to the matter told Reuters
on Friday.
One source close to the matter said nearly the whole deal,
worth over $1 billion, would be based on an asset swap, with
E.ON transferring to Verbund some 30 hydroelectric power plants
in Germany and Austria.
Verbund, E.ON and Turkey's Sabanci Holding, which
holds the other 50 percent stake in Enerjisa, declined comment.
