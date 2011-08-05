(Follows alerts)
Aug 5 Enerplus Corp posted a higher
second-quarter profit, but cut its production outlook for the
year, hurt by unusually wet weather at some of its properties.
The No. 4 Canadian oil and gas company forecast 2011
production of 76000-78,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d), down 2000 boe/d from its prior outlook.
For April-June, the company earned C$268 million, or C$1.50
a share, up from C$76.5 million, or 44 Canadian cents a share, a
year ago.
The company also raised its capital spending for the year by
18 percent to C$770 million, to meet an increase in drilling
activity at its properties, and higher costs.
Enerplus shares closed at C$27.37 on Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)