(Follows alerts)

Aug 5 Enerplus Corp posted a higher second-quarter profit, but cut its production outlook for the year, hurt by unusually wet weather at some of its properties.

The No. 4 Canadian oil and gas company forecast 2011 production of 76000-78,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), down 2000 boe/d from its prior outlook.

For April-June, the company earned C$268 million, or C$1.50 a share, up from C$76.5 million, or 44 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

The company also raised its capital spending for the year by 18 percent to C$770 million, to meet an increase in drilling activity at its properties, and higher costs.

Enerplus shares closed at C$27.37 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)