(Adds production forecast, details)
* Q3 EPS C$0.62 vs loss/shr C$0.77
* Sees 2011 output at lower end of its outlook range
Nov 10 Canadian oil and gas producer
Enerplus Corp swung to a third-quarter profit helped by
higher oil prices, but expects 2011 output at the lower end of
its forecast range as wet weather hurt its production year to
date.
The company had cut its production forecast to 76000-78,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day in August.
Third-quarter net income was C$111.3 million, or 62 Canadian
cents a share, compared with a loss of C$136.3 million, or 77
Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Enerplus received 16 percent higher prices for its crude and
about 2 percent higher prices for natural gas.
Average production fell 12 percent to 73,245 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, which was also hurt by the sale of a portion
of its acreage in Marcellus.
In May, Enerplus agreed to sell its non-operated natural gas
properties in the massive Marcellus shale in the United States
for $575 million to pay down debt.
The company got 48 net wells on stream, just over half of
its target for the year. During the fourth quarter, it expects
to bring an additional 41 net wells on stream.
The Calgary-based company's shares, which have lost about 10
percent of their value, closed at C$28.33 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)