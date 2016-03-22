SANTIAGO, March 22 Italian utility Enel's
restructuring of its Latin American assets has
suffered a legal setback in Chile after a local court partially
upheld a claim against it filed by a pension fund shareholder.
The appeals court of Santiago found in favor of a claim by
pension fund AFP Habitat that the restructure should have been
treated as a related party transaction, according to court
papers filed Tuesday.
In December, Enel tweaked its plan to reshuffle its Latin
American assets into two new holding companies after Chile's
powerful pension fund shareholders had complained, a rare
example of shareholder activism in the region.
The tweaks were enough to gain the support of most
shareholders and give the deal the green light, but Habitat
remained unconvinced. It owns a 2.4 percent stake in one of the
current holding firms, Enersis Americas, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Habitat argues that the restructure will leave some
shareholders worse off, and has been fighting the process in the
courts. Last year it appealed the regulator's decision to treat
the restructure as a series of mergers rather than a related
party transaction.
A related party transaction would have implied greater
independent scrutiny.
The company can appeal the judgment, which in the meantime
effectively blocks the restructure from continuing in its
present form.
Enersis declined to comment.
(Reporting by Erik Lopez and Felipe Iturrieta, Writing by
Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by David Gregorio)