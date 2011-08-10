(Follows alerts)

Aug 10 Industrial battery maker EnerSys posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, and forecast second-quarter profit below market expectations, hurt by higher commodity prices.

The company forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 53-57 cents a share versus analysts' estimate of 72 cents a share.

First-quarter net income rose to $33.5 million, or 66 cents a share, from $23 million, or 47 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents a share.

Sales rose 31 percent to $569.2 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 69 cents a share on sales of $549.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $21.93 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were down 6 percent in trading after the bell. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)