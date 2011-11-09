* Q2 adj EPS $0.58 vs est $0.56
* Q2 rev $547.2 mln vs est $545.4 mln
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.67-$0.71 vs est $0.62
Nov 9 Industrial battery maker EnerSys
posted better-than-expected quarterly results, and forecast an
adjusted third-quarter profit above analysts' estimates, helped
by lower commodity costs, higher volume and better pricing.
The company sees an adjusted third-quarter profit of 67-71
cents per share. Analysts were looking for earnings of 62 cents
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, the company posted an adjusted
profit of 58 cents a share, beating analysts' average estimates
of 56 cents.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $547.2 million.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)