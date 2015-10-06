BRIEF-Stage Stores to acquire selected assets of Gordmans
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility
Oct 6 Auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc is in talks to buy industrial battery maker EnerSys , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The talks are at an early stage and terms being discussed of the deal could not be learned, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Z87qzV)
EnerSys had a market value of about $2.73 billion as of Monday's close.
A media representative at Johnson Controls declined to comment on the report. EnerSys was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Consideration for GCP share acquisition was $20 million in cash and 800,000 shares of common stock of company - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nk812B) Further company coverage: