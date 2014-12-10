* Eneva says creditor protection plan to help preserve cash
* Eneva plan unlikely to hamper E.ON's EBITDA, net income
* E.ON rose 1 pct; Eneva sheds 20 pct in São Paulo trading
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Christoph Steitz
SAO PAULO/FRANKFURT, Dec 10 Eneva SA,
the Brazilian power producer controlled by Germany's E.ON SE
and tycoon Eike Batista, filed for creditor
protection late on Tuesday after failing to refinance part of
its 2.33 billion reais ($900 million) in debt.
In a statement, Eneva said court protection from creditors
will allow the ailing power producer to preserve cash and
continue its operations. Following the decision, Eneva appointed
Alexandre Americano as chief executive officer, replacing Fabio
Bicudo, who will become chairman.
Eneva, formerly MPX Energia SA, is the fourth company
controlled by Batista's commodities, energy and logistics
conglomerate forced to seek protection from creditors over the
past year. E.ON gained control of Eneva following the collapse
of the conglomerate, known as Grupo EBX. Batista founded MPX in
2001.
Shares of Eneva slumped 20 percent in São Paulo trading on
Wednesday, while E.ON gained 1 percent in Frankfurt. Filing for
bankruptcy protection in Brazil allows the company to suspend
debt payments to creditors and present a revamped business plan
within 60 days.
E.ON changed MPX's name to Eneva last year and hired Bicudo
to turn around the company by cutting costs and accelerating the
completion of some projects. Under Bicudo, Eneva boosted power
production to the equivalent of 2.4 gigawatts, earning around 2
billion reais in revenue over the past 12 months.
Net income and core earnings at Dusseldorf, Germany-based
E.ON, which owns 43 percent of Eneva, would not be affected by
Eneva's bankruptcy protection petition.
The German utility reduced the value of its stake in Eneva
by 340 million euros last year. Currently it is worth around 100
million euros, a E.ON spokesman said.
"Eneva suffers from a lack of liquidity caused by a
combination of operational issues, a stressed market environment
and high levels of debt and interest," E.ON said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Eneva operates seven thermal electricity plants that were
not included in the petition. The request for bankruptcy
protection encompasses the holding company and its Eneva
Participações SA unit.
Some of Batista's main companies, including oil producer OGX
Petróleo e Gás Participações SA, also sought court protection
from creditors. OGX's creditor protection petition was the
largest ever bankruptcy plan in Latin America.
