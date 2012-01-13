(REFILE TO CHANGE SOURCE CODE)
By Ethan Bilby
LONDON Jan 13 Enexis, a Dutch energy
company that manages electrical grids, has set up a EUR3bn EMTN
programme in an effort to raise funding to refinance maturing
CLOs and pay for new investments, including a smart metering
rollout.
"The EMTN programme is obviously a long-term programme and
the financing needs regarding this programme derive from the
fact that we need to refinance our CLO loans over time. The
first tranche needs to be refinanced this year, and
approximately every two years we need to refinance another part
of our CLO loans," a company officer told IFR.
The programme, which is being handled by BNP Paribas,
Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, RBS, Rabobank and others, was
set up at the end of last year and is rated by Moody's at Aa3.
Enexis is 100% owned by Dutch provinces and municipalities.
In a statement, Moody's said the rating reflected Enexis's low
risk of domestic electricity and gas distribution operations.
"These generate more than 90% of the company's earnings and
cash flows and are supported by a well-defined, transparent and
cost-efficient Dutch regulatory framework," Moody's wrote.
"The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Enexis
will remain a pure electricity and gas distribution network
operator that derives most of its revenues and cash flow from
regulated activities and follows a conservative financial
policy."
A source close to the borrower said that a bond was
currently being roadshowed.
"We will be a regular issuer under the EMTN programme going
forward, for us the eurobond market is the first option to
further refinance," the same company officer said.
He added that Enexis has a backup revolving credit facility
of EUR450mn, but that it did not wish to draw upon it and sought
to diversify its funding through bonds.
As bank financing has become more restrictrive, European
companies have increasingly turned to the bond market to issue
debt cheaply.
"The costs of bank financing are higher than bond financing
and also we want to have a certain maturity profile, and for
that bonds are more appropriate."
(Reporting by Ethan Bilby, Editing by Helene Durand)