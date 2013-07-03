By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Douglas C. Engelbart, a
technologist who conceived of the computer mouse and laid out a
vision of an Internet decades before others brought those ideas
to the mass market, died on Tuesday night. He was 88.
Engelbart had suffered from poor health and died peacefully
in his sleep, his daughter, Christina, told friends in an email.
Engelbart arrived at his crowning moment relatively early in
his career, on a winter afternoon in 1968, when he delivered an
hour-long presentation containing so many far-reaching ideas
that it would be referred to decades later as the "mother of all
demos."
Speaking before an audience of 1,000 leading technologists
in San Francisco, Engelbart, a computer scientist at the
Stanford Research Institute, showed off a cubic device with two
rolling discs called an "X-Y position indicator for a display
system." It was the mouse's public debut. Engelbart then
summoned, in real-time, the image and voice of a colleague 30
miles away. That was the first videoconference. And he explained
a theory of how pages of information could be tied together
using text-based links, an idea that would later form the
bedrock of the Web's architecture.
At a time when computing was largely pursued by government
researchers or hobbyists with a countercultural bent, Engelbart
never sought or enjoyed the explosive wealth that would later
become synonymous with Silicon Valley success. He never received
any royalties for the mouse, for instance, which SRI patented
and later licensed to Apple Computer.
He was intensely driven instead by a belief that computers
could be used to augment human intellect. In talks and papers,
he described with zeal and bravado a vision of a society in
which groups of highly productive workers would spend many hours
a day collectively manipulating information on shared computers.
"The possibilities we are pursuing involve an integrated
man-machine working relationship, where close, continuous
interaction with a computer avails the human of radically
changed information-handling and -portrayal skills," he wrote in
a 1961 research proposal at SRI.
His work, he argued with typical conviction, "competes in
social significance with research toward harnessing
thermonuclear power, exploring outer space, or conquering
cancer."
By 2000, Engelbart had won prestigious accolades including
the National Medal of Technology and the Turing Award. He lived
in comfort in Atherton, a leafy suburb near Stanford University.
At the same time, he wrestled with his fade into obscurity
even as technology entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates
built fortunes off of the personal computer and became celebrity
billionaires by realizing some of his early ideas.
In 2005, he told Tom Foremski, a technology journalist, that
he felt the last two decades of his life had been a "failure"
because he could not receive funding for his research or "engage
anybody in a dialogue."
Douglas Carl Engelbart was born on Jan. 30, 1925 in Portland
to a radio repairman father and a homemaker mother.
He enrolled at Oregon State University, but was drafted into
the U.S. Navy and shipped to the Pacific before he could
graduate. He resolved to change the world as a computer
scientist after coming across a 1945 article by Vannevar Bush,
the head of the U.S. Office of Scientific Research, while
scouring a Red Cross library in a native hut in the Philippines,
he told an interviewer years later.
After returning to the United States to complete his degree,
Engelbart took a teaching position at the University of
California, Berkeley, after Stanford declined to hire him
because his research seemed too removed from practical
applications.
He took a job at SRI in 1957, and by the early-1960s
Engelbart led a team had begun to seriously investigate tools
for interactive computing.
After coming back from a computer graphics conference in
1961, Engelbart sketched a design and tasked Bill English, an
engineering colleague, to carve a prototype out of wood.
Engelbart's team considered other designs, including a device
that would be affixed to the underside of a table and controlled
by the knee, but the desktop mouse won out. SRI would later
license the technology for $40,000 to Apple, which released the
first commercial mouse with its Lisa computer in 1983.
By the late 1970s, Engelbart's research group was acquired
by a company called Tymshare, and he struggled to secure funding
for his work or return to the same heights of influence.
In his later years he founded a management seminar program
called the Bootstrap Institute with his daughter Christina.
He is survived by Karen O'Leary Engelbart, his second wife,
and four children: Gerda, Diana, Christina and Norman. His wife
Ballard died in 1997.