JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 Engen Petroleum has shut its 125,000 barrels-per-day refinery in South Africa earlier than planned due to a fire at the operation this week, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The refinery was scheduled for a six-week shutdown from Oct. 15 for routine maintenance.

"We are four days away from a planned shutdown for annual maintenance. That is why we have kept the refinery shut," spokeswoman Tania Landsberg told Reuters.

The fire damaged the plant's crude unit and the blaze was quickly brought under control. There were no injuries and an investigation has been launched, she said.

