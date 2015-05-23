PARIS May 23 French gas and power group Engie
could take a stake in nuclear firm Areva to
create a large international group handling nuclear maintenance
and services, its chief executive said on Saturday.
"There are part of Areva's activities, particularly in the
international nuclear maintenance services that would be a nice
fit with ours and this could perhaps be done", Gerard Mestrallet
told Europe 1 radio.
"This could be a stake, but we want Areva to remain involved
in these activities. We could combine them with ours and have a
beautiful international development project," he said.
Engie already works with Areva on seven nuclear reactors in
Belgium and has a project to build a nuclear plant designed by
Areva and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Turkey.
Les Echos reported in early May that Engie, formerly GDF
Suez, wants to expand its Cofely Endel unit, which does
maintenance and repairs for nuclear plants, as well as
radioactive clean-up and nuclear dismantling.
Cofely Endel, part of GDF Suez's energy services unit
Cofely, had 2013 turnover of 700 million euros ($779.66 million)
and employs about 6,000 staff.
Areva's reactors and services unit had 2014 revenue of 3.12
billion euros.
Areva is in negotiations with fellow French state-owned
utility EDF about EDF possibly taking a capital stake
in Areva's reactor business.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams)