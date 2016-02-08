PARIS Feb 8 French gas and power group Engie
plans to sell 15 to 20 billion euros worth of assets
over 2016-18, including 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in the
short term, French newsletter La Lettre de l'Expansion
reported on Monday.
The newsletter said Engie plans to sell 2.5 to 3 billion
euros worth of exploration and production assets, 2 to 3 billion
euros of coal-fired power plants, 5 billion euros worth of U.S.
plants, and some infrastructure assets.
The asset sales list also includes various other
non-strategic assets worth 3 to 5 billion euros, as well as the
opening of the capital of Engie's Belgian unit Electrabel, the
newsletter said.
The newsletter also said Engie planned to speed up its
"Perform" cost-cutting plan, aiming for 2.8 billion euros worth
of cost cuts over 2016-18, up from 1.9 billion between 2012 and
2015.
An Engie spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
