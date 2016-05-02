* Competition body says Engie prices don't reflect real
costs
* Says this could damage competitors
* Engie could face fine if found to have abused position
(Adds antitrust body, Engie comments)
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, May 2 France's competition authority
ordered Engie on Monday to raise its natural gas
prices for companies, saying that in some cases the energy
company appeared to be selling gas at below cost and so harming
competitors.
The antitrust body's investigation followed a complaint by
Engie competitor Direct Energie in October, which
argued some of Engie's market offers were anti-competitive.
"It has become clear that Engie's price offers could in
certain cases be qualified as predatory pricing and could push
other players out of the market," the authority said, adding it
was also launching an investigation into Engie's price practices
for residential customers.
Engie declined to comment.
Since the opening of the French gas market in 2007, former
monopoly Engie continues to sell gas to retail customers at
regulated tariffs set by energy regulator CRE, but also sells
gas at unregulated prices to retail and corporate customers in
competition with new market entrants.
In June 2015, Engie had 79 percent of the residential French
gas market and 63 percent of the non-residential market,
according to an antitrust body document about the ruling.
The Autorite de la Concurrence antitrust body said that,
according to CRE, part of the commercial costs of Engie's
unregulated gas prices for residential customers was subsidised
by Engie's gas sales at regulated prices.
The antitrust body said a deeper investigation will have to
determine whether this involved anti-competitive behaviour.
If found to have abused a dominant position, Engie could
face fines of up to 10 percent of its worldwide annual turnover
- which was 70 billion euros last year - although the authority
has never imposed fines of that magnitude.
In April, it fined telecommunications group
Altice-Numericable 15 million euros ($17 million) for
anti-competitive behaviour in some French overseas territories.
The companies have said they will appeal the ruling.
($1 = 0.8711 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)