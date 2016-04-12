(Updates with detail on price indexation)
PARIS, April 12 French gas and power group Engie
and Russia's Gazprom Export have agreed to
adapt the price of long-term gas supply contracts to fit market
conditions, Engie said in a statement on Tuesday.
Gazprom had said in February that Engie was suing its
Gazprom Export unit to revise prices on a natural gas supply
contract. Engie filed a suit at the Arbitration Institute of the
Stockholm Chamber of Commerce late last year, Gazprom said.
"With this agreement, Engie has de-risked its long-term
supply contracts for the next years by adjusting their pricing
to market conditions," Engie Executive Vice-President Pierre
Chareyre said in a statement.
A source close to Engie said that the gas price, which
before had been indexed mainly to oil prices, would now be
linked more to market prices for gas, notably the PEG Nord
(Point Echange Gaz) in France's northern gas price zone.
He declined to elaborate on the details.
On Monday, Gazprom also said it had reached an agreement
with Engie and that the French energy group had halted
arbitration proceedings.
Engie said it signed its first gas supply contracts with
Russia more than 40 years ago. Engie's supply contracts with
Gazprom Export this year represent about 22 percent of the
group's long-term supplies in Europe, it added.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan and
Alexander Smith)