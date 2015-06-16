PARIS, June 16 The French government has hired
banks to sell a stake of up to 0.9 percent stake in utility
Engie (formerly GDF Suez), worth about 370 million
euros at Tuesday's opening price, over the next three months.
"Under the terms of the mandate, the banks can, at their
discretion, sell GDF Suez shares in such a way so as not to
undermine the performance of the shares," the finance and
industry ministers said in a joint statement.
The sale will comprise 22 million shares.
The stock was down 1.12 percent at 16.70 euros as of 0752
GMT.
Down 13 percent this year, the stock is the worst performer
in the French CAC40 index and the third-worst performer
in the 26-share Stoxx European utilities index.
Following the sale, the state, which owns 33.24 percent of
the firm's capital, will remain the top shareholder with more
than one third of the voting rights under the March 2014
so-called Florange law, which gives double voting rights to
long-term shareholders, the ministries said.
The ministry statement said nothing about possible further
Engie share sales.
"This sale is in the context of a policy of active
management of state holdings, which protects the strategic
interests of the state while freeing up resources for reducing
state debt and reinvesting in growth sectors," the statement
said.
Sources and analysts told Reuters late last year they
expected the state could sell up to 10 percent of Engie's
capital.
