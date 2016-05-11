* Utility firm puts Indonesian, Malaysian assets on sale
* BAML running process, first bidding round in June
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, May 11 French utility Engie
is looking to offload its oil and gas assets in Indonesia and
Malaysia as a package in a sale process being run by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, according to a document seen by Reuters.
Engie, which joins a number of European utilities in selling
oil and gas exploration and production assets after a sharp drop
in energy prices, is looking to raise up to $500 million from
the sale, several banking sources close to the process said.
The first bidding round for the assets is scheduled to be
completed in mid-June, a banking source said.
The package consists of five assets including a 33.3 percent
working interest in the Muara Bakau offshore gas and very light
oil project in Indonesia operated by Italy's Eni. In
Malaysia, Engie is selling 20 percent stakes in two exploration
blocks, according to the document seen by Reuters.
"Engie's preference is to divest the entire interests in its
upstream portfolio in Indonesia and Malaysia in a single
package," the sales memorandum said.
Engie and Bank of America declined to comment.
Potential buyers include Asian oil firms such as Indonesia's
Pertamina, Malaysia's Petronas, Thailand's
PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) and Japan's
Inpex and Mitsui, as well as companies backed
by private equity funds, the sources said.
Several other major oil companies have put assets in
Southeast Asia on the block in recent months, including Chevron
and ConocoPhillips.
Deal making in the oil and gas sector has significantly
slowed down since the sharp fall in oil prices nearly two years
ago while the number of assets on the market has climbed as
companies seek to raise cash.
Other European utilities such as RWE, EDF
, Enel and Centrica are also looking
to sell upstream oil and gas assets.
In a separate process, the French utility, formerly known as
GDF Suez, is selling its 60 percent stake in the Bonaparte
natural gas project in Australia, one of the sources said.
Engie is not marketing its northwest European and North
African assets but would be willing to consider offers for them,
according to several of the sources.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Geert De
Clercq in Paris; editing by David Clarke)