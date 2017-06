TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will buy Engie's 40 percent stake in their British nuclear joint venture NuGen for 15.3 billion yen ($138.5 million).

Toshiba currently owns 60 percent of NuGen, which plans to build three reactors at the Moorside site on the coast of Cumbria and expects electricity generation to start in 2025. ($1 = 110.4500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)