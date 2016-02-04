PARIS Feb 4 The French government has decided that Gerard Mestrallet should stay on as non-executive chairman at energy firm Engie for two years after passing the role of chief executive to Isabelle Kocher in May, Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

Kocher, currently chief operating officer, was confirmed by Mestrallet as the company's new boss earlier this year.

However, he did not say exactly which role she would have and whether he, who holds both the chief executive and the chairman roles, would stay on.

The news suggests Kocher would hold only the chief executive role.

Neither the economy ministry nor the office of President Francois Hollande had any immediate comment.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Andrew Callus)