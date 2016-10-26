PARIS Oct 26 French gas and power group Engie
will keep nuclear energy as part of its strategy but
there is less room for it now and further investments in nuclear
will depend on regulation and economics, the company's CEO said
on Wednesday.
Engie, a market leader in French gas and a challenge to EDF
in French power, operates seven nuclear reactors in Belgium and
has nuclear newbuild projects in Britain and Turkey.
"Nuclear is and will remain an important element of our
strategy," Engie Chief Executive Officer Isabelle Kocher told
reporters in reply to questions on Wednesday.
She added there was less room now for nuclear power than
there was 20 years ago as other technologies had emerged and
were increasingly competitive.
She said that in some cases it is better to install
renewables with batteries, but that in some countries nuclear
will probably remain necessary in the energy mix.
Engie has a 40 percent stake in the Toshiba-led
NuGen consortium to build three Westinghouse nuclear reactors in
Britain. It is also part of a consortium to build a nuclear
plant in Turkey.
Kocher said Engie was far from taking investment decisions
on its British and Turkish projects.
"We expect 2018 for the UK and later for Turkey, but we may
know this sooner if it becomes clear that the regulatory context
and market environment are not favourable," she said.
She also said that one of Engie's older Belgian nuclear
plants had just been granted a 10-year life span expansion and
that an extension for the two others was imminent.
NuGen Chief Executive Tom Samson said last month the
consortium is looking for financing worth 12 to 15 billion
pounds ($18.35 billion) and wants to take a final investment
decision by the fourth quarter of 2018.
The consortium is talking to potential equity investors and
creditors about financing for the project, set to be built at a
site next to the Sellafield nuclear site in west Cumbria.
