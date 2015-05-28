(Adds detail, executive comments, background)
PARIS May 28 French gas and power group Engie
hopes to make acquisitions in the oil and gas
exploration and production industry in the coming months, an
executive at the company formerly called GDF Suez said on
Thursday.
"We want to have reserves of more than 1 billion barrels of
oil equivalent," Engie head of international exploration and
production Didier Holleaux told a seminar. "We have no timing
for this target, but going above this level means acquisitions."
Engie had reserves equivalent to about 760 million barrels
of oil at the end of 2014, equal to 13 years of production at
last year's rate of 55.5 million barrels.
"We are looking at opportunities and we have good hopes of
concluding some in the coming months," Holleaux said.
Asked about Engie's reported interest in Canadian oil group
Talisman Energy early in 2014, Holleaux said the group had
considered looking at a possible bid.
"We looked at it of course, but Talisman was too big ... We
did not want to make a bid for the whole company as we had
reservations about some of its assets," he said.
Talisman was finally bought by Spanish oil group Repsol
at the end of 2014.
Asked whether Engie had considered buying Britain's BG Group
, Holleaux said that BG had been a bit too big for Engie
E&P (exploration and production), and even for Engie as a whole.
A takeover "would have significantly changed the shape of
our company", he said.
BG was acquired by Royal Dutch Shell in early April
for 47 billion pounds ($72 billion).
Holleaux also said that because of low oil prices, Engie
planned a 25 to 30 percent cut in its exploration and production
investment budget, which has stood at around 1 billion euros
($1.09 billion) a year in recent years.
He added that large ongoing projects such as Cygnus in
Britain, Touat in Algeria and Jangkrik in Indonesia would
continue as planned.
The company said in February that the budget of its E&P unit
would fall by 400 million euros in the 2015-2016 period.
Engie's E&P unit had 2014 revenue of 2.8 billion euros and
core profit of 900 million.
Last year, two thirds of its production was natural gas and
one third was oil.
($1 = 0.6540 pounds)
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by
Andrew Callus and James Regan)