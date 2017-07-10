FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utility Engie's CEO is confident over forthcoming H1 results
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 10, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

Utility Engie's CEO is confident over forthcoming H1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French utility Engie is approaching its interim results on July 28 with "a lot of confidence," chief executive Isabelle Kocher said on Monday.

"We are approaching our half-year results with a lot of confidence," Kocher told reporters at a media briefing.

"The lines of business on which we have to chosen to focus have turned out to be businesses very much in demand from our clients, and there is very real progress with them," she added.

In May, Engie confirmed its earnings guidance for 2017 while reporting lower first-quarter profits.

For 2017, Engie has forecast a net recurring income of between 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and 2.6 billion euros, and a dividend of 0.7 euros per share.

$1 = 0.8785 euros Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix

