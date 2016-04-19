(Adds Engie comment and background)
WARSAW, April 19 French energy company Engie
wants to sell its Polaniec coal-fired power plant,
the company said on Tuesday, confirming a report in a Polish
newspaper.
Puls Biznesu, quoting unnamed sources, reported that Engie
had put its assets in Poland up for sale, including the 1800
megawatt (MW) coal-fuelled power plant in the south-eastern town
of Polaniec, for 500 million euros ($567 million).
An Engie spokeswoman in Paris said Engie had decided at the
end of January to invite potential investors to express their
interest in the Polaniec power plant assets as part of a
strategic review of the firm's holdings.
Engie plans some 10 billion euros worth of asset sales by
2018, including fossil-fuel fired power generating plants, as it
refocuses on gas networks, renewables and energy services.
Polaniec constitutes around 5.5 percent of power capacities
installed in Poland and is the fifth electricity producer in the
country. Earlier this year, Engie's French rival EDF
also launched the sale of its Polish assets.
Coal-fuelled power generation in Poland is mostly
loss-making due to high CO2 emission costs and ageing
infrastructure that requires constant investment.
Local power groups make up for these losses in other
business areas, including distribution, but Engie does not have
its own distribution network.
Puls Biznesu said that the potential sale of EDF and Engie's
assets is a challenge for the conservative pro-coal government,
as they own around 10 percent of Poland's installed power
capacity.
Poland could push on some of its state-run power groups,
including PGE, Energa and Enea to
look at the assets as a result, the paper said.
"We are constantly analysing the market from the point of
view of potential acquisitions," Puls Biznesu quoted Enea's
spokesman, Slawomir Krenczyk, as saying.
Polaniec burns coal produced by Bogdanka, which is
controlled by Enea.
"We will be looking at the process of possible asset sales
by Engie also because the seller is the client of Bogdanka,
which we control," Krenczyk added.
PGE was not immediately available to comment. Energa
declined to comment.
