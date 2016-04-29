* Six billion euros sold so far, 0.5 billion more this year

* Carbon tax could make gas-fired plants profitable again

* 2016 profit guidance confirmed (Adds detail on divestments, carbon price)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, April 29 French gas and electricity utility Engie has completed more than 40 percent of its 15 billion-euro ($17 billion) asset disposal programme, it said on Friday.

Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann said at a presentation on the company's first-quarter results that with the 5.5 billion euros worth of asset sales announced at the start of the year and another half a billion in the last three months, Engie has so far realised 6 billion euros in sales.

"It is a front-loaded programme. For the rest of the year, I am relatively confident there is another half a billion to go that is quite advanced," she said, adding that a significant part of the programme will have been completed in the first year.

Earlier Engie reported first-quarter earnings suffered from low power and gas prices in Europe since the end of last year and mild weather, with core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipping 1.7 percent to 3.6 billion euros ($4.1 billion) and revenue falling 14.3 percent to 18.9 billion.

However, current operating income rose 0.4 percent to 2.4 billion and EBITDA fell less than expected due to cost cutting, the restart of the Doel 3, Tihange 2 and Doel 1 nuclear reactors in Belgium in December, the commissioning of new plant and infrastructure tariff increases.

Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet also said French plans for a carbon tax on the use of fossil fuels had boosted power prices in recent weeks and that some of Engie's gas-fired power plants were becoming profitable again.

Mestrallet, who heads a government-appointed committee to review carbon pricing, said that no carbon tax level had been set yet but that 30 euros a tonne was a possibility.

"A 30-euro tax level would allow the switch from coal to less polluting gas," he said.

Engie reaffirmed its forecast for EBITDA this year of 10.8 to 11.4 billion euros and net recurring income of 2.4 to 2.7 billion euros.

Analysts on average are forecasting EBITDA this year of 10.78 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Editing by David Clarke, Greg Mahlich)