PARIS Nov 4 French gas and power group Engie
warned it would book an asset writedown in the fourth
quarter but confirmed its announcement last month that 2015
profit would be at the lower end of its forecast.
The utility said on Wednesday that as a result of worsening
market conditions it expected to book an adjustment of the
carrying value of certain assets, which would impact its
bottom-line net profit, but not its recurring profit.
Engie said nine-month core earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7.5 percent to 8.1
billion euros ($8.8 billion) due to the impact of lower oil and
gas prices on exploration-production activities and on LNG
sales, due to lower power prices and due to the unavailability
of its Belgian nuclear reactors Doel 3, Tihange 2 and Doel 1.
It added that these negative impacts have been only partly
compensated by the commissioning of new assets, cost reduction,
and a favorable impact from foreign exchange rates.
Engie gave no new date for a possible reopening of the Doel
3 and Tihange 2 reactors, which Engie's Belgian unit Electrabel
has said would be unavailable till Jan. 1 next year.
Engie confirmed it still expected a net recurring income,
group share, between 2.75 and 3.05 billion euros, based on an
estimated EBITDA between 11.45 and 12.05 billion.
Nine-month revenue was down 1.5 percent to 53.5 billion
euros.
($1 = 0.9213 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leila Abboud and Mark
Potter)