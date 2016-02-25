PARIS Feb 25 French utility Engie
said it is buying OpTerra Energy Services to boost its offering
in the United States and selling 13 gigawatts of power
generation assets to cut debt.
The disposals include 10 gigawatts in the United States and
two coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and India, and will
reduce Engie's net debt by 5.5 billion euros ($6.1 billion), the
company said in a statement.
"With the disposals in the U.S., India and Indonesia, we
have already realised over one third of our three-year 15
billion euro portfolio rotation programme, while reducing by 20
percent our coal-fired generation installed capacity," Chairman
and Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said in a statement on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by David Clarke)