PARIS Nov 17 French energy group Engie
said on Tuesday it had not mandated any bank to draw
up plans regarding its relations with Suez.
"Following press rumors about relations between Engie and
Suez, Engie declares that it did not mandate any bank on that
issue. This issue has not been submitted to any of its
governance bodies," Engie said in a statement to Reuters.
La Lettre de l'Expansion reported on Monday, without citing
sources, that Engie had asked banks to draw up plans to reclaim
control of the waste and water group, in which it currently
holds a stake of almost 34 percent.
Engie previously controlled Suez under a shareholder pact
that expired in 2013.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Dominique Vidalon, editing by
Astrid Wendlandt)