PARIS Dec 11 French utility Engie is
considering a sale of its thermal power generation plants in the
United States, deputy chief executive and chief operating
officer Isabelle Kocher said on Friday.
"We're seriously thinking about it," she said on French
television channel LCI on Friday. "It's an option that is
absolutely possible."
Engie unit GDF Suez North America has an ownership interest
in 13.1 gigawatts (GW) of electric power and co-generation
capacity, of which close to 1 GW is powered by renewable
sources, the firm's financial documents show.
In October, French weekly La Lettre de L'Expansion reported
that Engie had signed a mandate with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch for the sale of its gas plants in North America.
ID:nL8N12J2OC]
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)