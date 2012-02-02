BRIEF-Stephen Sherwin to from Rigel Pharmaceuticals board
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - on feb 22, stephen sherwin notified co of his decision to resign as a member of board effective as of may 11, 2017
* Memorandum of understanding covers 10 A380 superjumbos
* Working to reach final agreement with airline (Adds quotes, details)
PARIS Feb 2 Engine Alliance, a team of top U.S. engine makers, said on Thursday it had won a preliminary order to power 10 Airbus A380 superjumbos due to be delivered to Qatar Airways.
The 50/50 joint venture between General Electric and Pratt & Whitney beat UK rival Rolls-Royce to the contract, which is worth $1.4 billion at catalogue prices.
"We are delighted that Qatar Airways has put its faith in us," Engine Alliance Chief Executive Mary Ellen Jones told Reuters.
"We are working to close the final purchase agreement," she added.
Passenger jets are often sold with a choice of two and sometimes three types of engines which can be selected by the airlines, sparking intense competition between engine makers on the back of Airbus and Boeing jetliner sales.
Qatar Airways doubled its order for the world's largest airliner to 10 aircraft at the Dubai air show in November. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Christian Plumb, James Regan)
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc files for secondary offering of 7 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lT5qQj) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017