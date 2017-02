PARIS Feb 2 Qatar Airways has awarded a contract to Engine Alliance to supply engines for 10 Airbus A380 superjumbos, the engine maker said on Thursday.

Engine Alliance is a joint venture between General Electric Co and United Technologies Corp's Pratt and Whitney subsidiary. It competes with Britain's Rolls-Royce to supply engines for the world's largest jetliner. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)