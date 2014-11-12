Nov 12 A minority shareholder in Tribune Publishing Co urged the company to sell non-core assets and buy back shares.

Engine Capital LP, which has a stake of more than 1.5 percent in the company, said most of the value of Tribune's non-core assets were through its ownership of ForSaleByOwner.com and its 33 percent stake in HomeFinder.com. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)