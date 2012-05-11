* Drought over for southwest England, Midlands, parts of
Yorkshire
* Areas of southeast England, East Anglia still in drought
LONDON May 11 Some parts of England are no
longer in drought, after the wettest April on record restored
water levels, Britain's Environment Agency said on Friday.
Last month, the agency had said a drought affecting parts of
the country could last until next year as rain over the spring
and summer was unlikely to replenish low water levels.
Until the start of April, England had 18 months of very low
rainfall - the driest on record in some areas - which brought
drought to 17 counties in southern and central England and led
water companies to impose restrictions.
But last month was the wettest April on record, according to
the Met Office, and continued rainfall this month has
significantly increased water levels, the environment agency
said.
Southwest England, the Midlands and parts of Yorkshire are
no longer in drought, but parts of East Anglia and southeast
England remain in drought and restrictions on public water use
are still in place.
The agency will continue to monitor water levels, it said.
"Low groundwater levels remain a concern across many parts
of England, with many still at a similar level to those in 1976
and unlikely to return to normal levels before the winter," said
Paul Leinster, the agency's chief executive.
