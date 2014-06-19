UPDATE 4-South Africa's top court orders end to welfare grants fiasco
* Allan Gray signals Net1 shareholder revolt over debacle (Adds Desmond Tutu comment)
MILAN, June 19 Italian oil major Eni said it achieved the daily production goal of 25,000 barrels at its wholly-owned Nikaitchuq oil field in Alaska, adding it expected to hit a 30,000 barrels per day target in the next 12 months.
The field, located offshore the North Slope of Alaska in a water depth of three meters, holds reserves estimated at 200 million barrels of crude oil, it said in a statement.
Nikaitchuq production, which began in January 2011, is the first operated by Eni in the Arctic. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Allan Gray signals Net1 shareholder revolt over debacle (Adds Desmond Tutu comment)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
ATHENS, March 17 Cyprus's cabinet on Friday approved contracts with France's Total, Italy's Eni , Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum to explore for oil and gas in offshore areas south of the island, officials said.