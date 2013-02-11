Arctic sea ice may vanish even if world achieves climate goal - study
* Ice could melt if temperatures rise 2.0 degrees Celsius (3.6F)
ALGIERS Feb 11 Algerian judicial authorities are investigating allegations of corruption involving state energy firm Sonatrach and Italy's Eni SpA, the Algiers public prosecutor said.
The announcement of the probe came days after Milan prosecutors said they had put Eni head Paolo Scaroni under investigation in a probe into alleged bribes paid to win contracts in Algeria for Saipem SpA, in which Eni holds a 43 percent stake.
The Algiers court "informs public opinion that the revelations reported by some national and foreign media relate to the investigation that has already been launched by a special court," Algiers public prosecutor Belkacem Zeghmati said in a statement carried on the official APS news agency late on Sunday.
The probe follows reports over the "involvement of Algerian personalities in illegal activities, and more precisely, corruption in conducting business when they were serving within state institutions," he said.
He did not name any official.
Eni said on Thursday prosecutors had searched Scaroni's home and offices in a widening probe centring on eight contracts worth $11 billion won by Saipem, Europe's biggest oil services group, between 2007 and 2009. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by David Holmes)
MANAMA, March 6 Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
HOUSTON, March 6 The global oil industry will need to increase investment by 20 percent this year over last to meet world crude demand growth and to offset natural well declines, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Monday, speaking at the CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston.