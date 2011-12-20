UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MILAN Dec 20 Italy's oil and gas major Eni said it had signed with Angola's Sonangol a production sharing contract for the exploration of off-shore Block 35, as it aims to expand in deep water exploration.
Eni said in a statement on Tuesday it was the operator of the project with a 30 percent share. Sonangol owns a 45 percent share of the project and Spain's Repsol Exploracion owns the remaining 25 percent. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.