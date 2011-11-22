MILAN Nov 22 Italian oil and gas group
Eni said on Tuesday it will evaluate with Angola
opportunities for new joint initiatives in the country to
develop the oil and gas sector.
In a statement Eni said its Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni
had met with the President of the Republic of Angola Jose
Eduardo dos Santos in Luanda on Tuesday.
Angola is a core country in Eni's organic production growth
strategy, it said. Its current equity production is
approximately 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Eni is one of the largest operators in Africa where it
expects production to grow by 2 percent per year to 2014.
