MILAN, March 31 Five staff at a treatment plant
operated by oil major Eni were placed under house
arrest on allegations of illegal waste trafficking, the Italian
police said on Thursday.
The arrests, of managers and workers, are part of a
two-year-long investigation by regional antimafia prosecutors
into waste management at the plant in southern Italy, a police
statement said.
The plant is located in the Val d'Agri oil concession area
in the Basilicata Region, in which Royal Dutch Shell
has a stake.
The police said part of the plant had been seized and that
the alleged illegal activity had allowed the Italian
state-controlled oil major to make "an unjust profit".
Emissions from the plant's chimneys were also beyond legal
thresholds and had not been declared, the police said.
In an emailed note, an Eni spokesman said the firm would
cooperate fully with magistrates and that the company's lawyers
were looking into the matter.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by John Stonestreet)