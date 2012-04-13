EXCLUSIVE-Petronas considers $1 bln stake sale in offshore gas project-sources
* Petronas mulling large minority stake sale in gas block-sources
MILAN, April 13 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday a pipeline in Nigeria had been attacked.
"We can confirm a pipeline, leading to Tebidaba, in the Clough-Creek area has been attacked," a spokewoman said.
Eni's unit Agip owns a Tebidaba-Brass pipeline in Nigeria.
A statement by the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta said its fighters had attacked and destroyed one wellhead and one manifold on trunk lines belonging to Agip overnight.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Joe Brock)
ABU DHABI, Feb 20 Abu Dhabi awarded a 4 percent stake in its giant onshore oil concession to CEFC China Energy Co for a fee of 3.3 billion dirhams ($900 million), state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 The pensions deficit at General Motors' British division stands at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), a source told Reuters on Monday, amid fears over the future of its Vauxhall plants as Peugeot explores a European buyout.