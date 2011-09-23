di Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, Sept 23 A bond issue by Italy's oil and gas major Eni for domestic retail investors is likely to reach only its minimum target of 1 billion euros as financial market turmoil weighs on investor appetite, sources close to the placement and in contact with retail investors said on Friday.

Eni said earlier this month it would sell a minimum of 1 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in 2017 to Italian retail investors, adding the issue could be extended to 2 billion euros ($2.70 billion) in case of strong demand.

However, three sources said that half-way through the offer period, which runs from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4, demand appeared to be lukewarm, also because yields the bond would pay are seen as too low compared to Italy's BTP government bonds.

Yields on Italian government bonds have surged over the summer as investors demanded a higher premium to hold Italian paper due to fears the euro zone's third largest economy is being sucked into a widening debt crisis.

"In the past, we placed bonds like these in four days. Now we have 10 days to go and we expect to reach the minimum," a source close to the placement told Reuters.

Eni's Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Bernini told Il Messaggero newspaper on Friday investors "are demonstrating that they like our product a lot," adding he expected to hit the 1 billion euro target in the first days of next week.

He blamed the sluggish start of the bond placement on technical problems at some banks involved, but said that from Monday things were going "at full speed".

He did not say whether the issue would be extended to 2 billion euros, but said the yields offered would likely be in the "high end" of the range.

A company spokesman had no further comment on Friday.

Eni's issue offers a spread of between 180 and 280 basis points over the six-month Euribor rate for the floating-rate tranche.

The fixed-rate tranche offers the same spread range over the equivalent midswap rate .

At Friday's rate levels, the fixed-rate tranche would yield at best 4.85 percent -- well below the 5.25 percent yield on Italy's six-year benchmark bond .

"The difference is too big compared with BTPs, even if Eni is still a name," said a fund manager at an Italian institutional investor, referring to the perceived safe-haven value of bonds issued by the state-controlled energy major.

"The yield range is very wide and we are below the BTPs even in the best case scenario," the fund manager said.

Adding to the allure of government bonds, Italy will keep a 12.5 percent tax rate on them next year while the rate on other financial incomes will rise to 20 percent.

In 2009, amid the global economic crisis, Eni sold 2 billion euros to domestic retail investors closing the placement in 5 days, ahead of schedule.

"The moment is not really favourable. People prefer short-term (issues). But it is a general problem, and is not so much related to Eni, for which we have had a good demand," said one source at one of the banks involved in the placement. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari. Editing by Jane Merriman)